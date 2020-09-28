× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Opal Katie Whitham, 72, of Normal, IL passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing of Normal, IL.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Hazel (Ybarzabal) Joubert, her brother Randy Joubert, and her father-in-law, Marvin Whitham.

Opal's family was military, and she spent time growing up in or near military bases all over the country. After high school, she moved back home to her family's roots in south Louisiana. It was there that she met her husband, Keith Whitham, in New Orleans. They married in Bloomington, IL on January 19, 1996. He survives her, along with her mother-in-law, Dorothy Whitham, a brother-in-law, Mark Whitham and two sisters-in-law, Jane (Jack) Hogue and Lou (Kory) Parkhurst, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Opal was an exceptional self-taught Cajun cook. On a dare from friends, she entered a gumbo-cooking contest against many of New Orleans' culinary school instructors and chefs from several of New Orleans restaurants. She walked away that day with the first place trophy. Opal was a hard-working entrepreneur who started her own shop from scratch and turned it into one of the largest hair and nail salons on the Westbank of New Orleans.