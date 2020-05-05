× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIDLEY — Orlan Rudolph Miller, 77, Gridley, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday (May 4, 2020) at his residence. He died peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born on Dec. 5, 1942, in Gridley, the son of Rudolph and Esther (Zurlinden) Miller. He married Carol Schlipf on Dec. 1, 1968, in Gridley.

Orlan is survived by his wife, Carol Miller, Gridley; five children, Carla (Sean) Cornell, Alan (Theresa) Miller, Arlan (Katie) Miller, Cathy (Brandon) Jones, all of Gridley; and Amber Miller, Champaign; 10 grandchildren, Elijah and Ezra Cornell; Amelia, Adam and Will Miller; Haven, Covenant and Ransom Miller; and Charlee and Chandler Jones; and one sister, Vera Miller, Gridley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Orlan was a lifelong farmer in the Gridley area where he enjoyed raising Angus cattle and started Prairie View Farms. He loved his family and was known for his hard work and gentle spirit. He enjoyed watching his grandkids in their various activities, from showing livestock to school and church events. He was a dedicated member of the Apostolic Christian Church where he served in the sound room for over 50 years. He fought the good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will take place on Thursday at the Gridley Cemetery. Church ministers will officiate. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public via live-streamed video by clicking the link on the church web page at www.gridleyacchurch.org at 11 a.m. on Thursday. In lieu of a visitation, the family asks people to contribute memories and condolences online at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be submitted to the Community Cancer Center of Normal, IL, the Children's Hospital of Illinois, or the Apostolic Christian Church of Gridley.

