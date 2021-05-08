Orn "Chuck" Whitacre

Chuck was a member of the Hudson Christian Church. He worked side by side with his wife, Helen, in several businesses. They were Dairy Herd Improvement Supervisors in the 1950s. Chuck also installed some of the first bulk milk tanks in Central Illinois and was a founder and manager of EL Paso Pellets Unlimited in EL Paso, IL. They were commodity futures brokers in the 1970s and 80s, and they were the owners of Whitacre's Furniture in Hudson, IL. He enjoyed building houses and remodeling homes with his sons and grandsons. Woodworking and traveling were his joys. Helen and Chuck visited every state in the union except for Hawaii.