BLOOMINGTON - Orville L. Wilson, 89 of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 8:21 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. A private graveside service will take place at Palestine Cemetery in Secor, IL at 12:30 p.m.

Orville was born July 7, 1931, in Secor, IL, the son of Henry and Grace (Allen) Wilson. He was preceded in death by wife Judy (Walters) Wilson. He is survived by one daughter: Rosemary; two brothers: Harold and Ralph; and several grandchildren. Orville served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Orville was known by many for his bright disposition and kind heart. He had a genuine love and care for people and his greatest joy was working for the church. Orville held two ministries close to heart, caring for the church building and the Sunday School. He was special to many people and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Pentecostal Church of Bloomington for LifeLine Connect Recovery Center for Men in Champaign.

