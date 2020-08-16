× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINONK - Orville Walter Rients, 97, of Rural Minonk, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 5:58 am at St. James Hospital, Pontiac.

Visitation will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:45 am at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan. Private family services will follow. Burial will follow at St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Amy Berger will officiate. Memorials may be made to his church.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face mask are required and social distancing will be followed. Visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, is in charge of arrangements.

Orville was born January 26, 1923 in rural Minonk, IL to Otto and Ida (Post) Rients. He married Helen Kruse in Benson, IL. She preceded him in death. He later married Dorothy (Hoerner) Hassinger in Flanagan, IL. She preceded him in death.