PONTIAC - Oscar R. Kohlman 88 of Pontiac, IL died Friday December 18, 2020 at 5:32 AM at his residence.
Private family graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Pontiac, IL with Fr. Adam Cesarek officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to OSF St. James Hospital Foundation or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.
Oscar was born on November 30, 1932 in Weston, IL a son of Karl and Marie (Roeseler) Kohlman. He married Rita Keeley on August 9, 1958 in Strawn, IL. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2010. Survivors include: one son, Michael Kohlman of Chillicothe, IL; two daughters: Susan (Doug) Doolin of Lexington, IL and Teri McWethy of Pontiac, IL; seven grandchildren: Bria (Andrew) Cook, Alexa Kohlman, Mikayla Kohlman, Donnie (Molly Hastings) Doolin, Ian (Kristin) Doolin, Scott (Dreanna) McWethy and Kaylee (John Allen) McWethy; five great-grandchildren: Briggs Doolin, Lilliana McWethy, Maisie McWethy, Clementine Allen and John Allen III; three sisters: Delores (Robert) Ritter of Brimfield, IL, Jean (Joe) Gradishar of Spring Grove, IL and Dorothy (Dennie) Pignotti of Lexington, IL; one brother, Keith (Kathy) Kohlmann. Oscar was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Kohlmann.
Oscar was an accountant and the treasure for the City of Pontiac for several years. He was a member of St. Mary's Church-Pontiac and a volunteer at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.