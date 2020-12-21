PONTIAC - Oscar R. Kohlman 88 of Pontiac, IL died Friday December 18, 2020 at 5:32 AM at his residence.

Private family graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Pontiac, IL with Fr. Adam Cesarek officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to OSF St. James Hospital Foundation, St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Oscar was born on November 30, 1932 in Weston, IL a son of Karl and Marie (Roeseler) Kohlman. He married Rita Keeley on August 9, 1958 in Strawn, IL. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2010. Survivors include: one son: Michael Kohlman of Chillicothe, IL; two daughters: Susan (Doug) Doolin of Lexington, IL and Teri McWethy of Pontiac, IL; seven grandchildren: Bria (Andrew) Cook, Alexa Kohlman, Mikayla Kohlman, Donnie (Molly Hastings) Doolin, Ian (Kristin) Doolin, Scott (Dreanna) McWethy and Kayce (John Allen) McWethy; five great-grandchildren: Briggs Doolin, Lilliana McWethy, Maisie McWethy, Clementine Allen and John Allen III; three sisters: Delores (Robert) Ritter of Brimfield, IL, Jean (Joe) Gradishar of Spring Grove, IL and Dorothy (Dennie) Pignotti of Lexington, IL; one brother: Keith (Kathy) Kohlmann of Westfield, IN. Oscar was preceded in death by one brother: Walter Kohlmann.