STREATOR - Otis Glen Ruff, 87, of rural Streator passed away suddenly Monday, January 25, 2021 at Gibson City.

Otie was born on October 20, 1933 in rural Fairbury to Glenn and Bernice (Tinges) Ruff. He married Marian Vissering on November 29, 1996. She survives.

Also surviving are daughters: Cindy (Kevin) Bertsche of Flanagan, Mary Beth (Virl) Voights of Streator and Barbara Ruff of Fairbury; son, Mark Ruff of Streator; grandchildren: Tim (Mandy) Hogan, Abby (Bick) Hall, Jared (Joelle) Bertsche, Grace and Glen Ruff and Kyle Voights; five great-grandchildren; brothers: Jerry (Janice) Ruff of Streator and Keith (JoAnn) Ruff of Pleasant Hill, IL; sisters-in-law, Arlene (John) Martin of Flanagan and Judy (Jeff) Wahls of Chenoa; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dean Ruff.

Otie attended the Cornell Grade School and High School and graduated from the Long Point High School in 1951. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Otie farmed all his life in the Long Point area and on the Wisconsin state line. He, along with his brothers, started Long Point Grain elevator in 1957. Later known as Ruff Brothers Grain, the business now serves 15 central Illinois communities.