DWIGHT — The most amazing mother, daughter, friend, person Pam Atchison (nee Riccolo), 71 of Dwight, IL joined her Lord and Savior on November 20, 2020. Pam was surrounded by her loving family as she made her final journey.

Pamela Ann was born on March 19, 1949, the oldest child of the late Caruso and Virginia (nee Holland) Riccolo. She is survived by identical twin daughters: Amy (Shawn) McCarville of Kenosha, WI, Jamie Atchison of Normal, IL; two spoiled cats, Allie and Kate; one grandfur Kevin; two brothers: Ric (Diana Ehri) Riccolo, Bill (Sandy) Riccolo, all of Olympia, WA; her first friend Kathie Patterson, Shell Knob, MO, and many family and friends throughout the country.

Pam was a wonderful person who accepted everyone unconditionally, her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as Christ forgave you."