Pam Atchison (nee Riccolo)

Pam excelled at every job she ever had. She worked at Fox Developmental Center where she formed a special family bond with resident Kimmy Taylor, her mom Casina Taylor and sister Beverly of Chicago. Many times she would bring Kimmy home to be with her family. She later lived in Chicago and worked at Sethness Greenleaf as an office administrator while attending Northeastern University. Returning to Dwight, she was a dispatcher for the Dwight Police Department where she made a lifelong friend, like a brother, Bill Sole. She also worked with her mother for many years waitressing at the VFW Friday Night Fish Fry. She later worked at Excelon's LaSalle and Dresden Stations retiring in 2004. In semi-retirement she worked for Lovell Excavating, Sancken Sole Realty, and St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Pam was active in the Dwight community, she coached her daughters' softball teams and was excited the year the Bad News Batters won the championship. Pam proudly served two terms on the Dwight Village Board where she was the head of the property committee that laid the groundwork for the construction of the new village hall.

Pam was an avid reader and lifelong learner, she benefited from studying the Bible with Dr. Stephen Lauricella, she joined St. Peter's Lutheran Church and served on the church council with many dedicated members for several years.