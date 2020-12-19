Pam Cunningham Wylder

Pam was born and raised in Oak Lawn, IL. She attended the University of Illinois, earning a degree in French that she proudly displayed in the laundry room because, as the mother of three girls, that's where she spent most of her time. Before returning to Chicago for the last decade of her life, Pam lived in Bloomington-Normal for 30 years, where she taught CCD, managed the NCHS school store and, thanks to her three daughters, watched 20 uninterrupted and humid years of BNGSA softball. She spent much of her professional life as a paralegal, eventually retiring to focus on her real love: writing puzzles. She competed in the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament and was a regular contributor to Games Magazine. For many, however, her greatest publications were her hilarious annual Christmas letters.