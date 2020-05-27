Pamela Hair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Pamela L. Hair, 56, of Bloomington, passed away 11:03 a.m. Monday (May 25, 2020) from COVID-19 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private memorial service will held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center Activity Department. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Pam was born Jan. 18, 1964, in Robinson, the daughter of Larry and Irma Leanne Flairty Weger.

Surviving are her two sisters, Paula (Michael) Galati, Belleville, and Penny (William) Snyder, Bloomington; one nephew, Daniel (Sydney) Bridgwater, Fairview Heights; three nieces, Emilee Bridgwater, Belleville; Carolyn Thomas, Downs; Caitlin Snyder, Bloomington; one great-niece, Darci Perry, Downs; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Pam graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center for 35 years. Pam was a loving sister and aunt. She will be missed by all who knew her.

