Pamela K. Carlton

She was born Oct. 11, 1941, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Harold and Billie Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Carlton; her stepson, Bradley Carlton; and sisters, Carolyn Ashenbrenner, Christy Bennett and Sarah Anderson. She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Jeff) Kaufman, Leslie (Bill) Reimer; five grandchildren, Jacobe (Allison) Kaufman, Brody (Alethea) Kaufman, Lara Reimer, Robert Reimer and Maxwell Carlton; brother, Richard (Linda) Anderson; brother, Jeffery Anderson; sister, JoAnn (Ronald) Nault; brother, Mark Anderson; and multiple nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Pamela worked in early childhood education and legislation creating licensing standards for childcare centers. She was director and co-owner, with her sister Christy, of the Carousel Daycare Center in Normal. Then became director of the Mennonite Hospital Childcare Center in Bloomington. When Mennonite and Brokaw hospitals merged she became regional director of the Next Generation Daycare Centers. When she retired from childcare, she began a new career in real estate. After retiring from real estate she enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Pamela enjoyed meeting new people and living her life her way. She will be missed by all who loved her.