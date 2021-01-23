HUDSON — Pamela L. Raymond, 78, of Lake Bloomington, formerly of Chenoa, passed away at 7:15pm, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Pam was born July 25, 1942, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Irvin and Evelyn (Schoenbeck) Heins. She married Jim Raymond on August 5, 1967 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chenoa, IL. He survives. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer L. (Howard) Phelan, Naperville, IL; granddaughters: Meghan and Emily Phelan, Naperville; a sister, Karen Hawkins, Palo Alto, CA, niece, Cheryl Hawkins, Alameda, CA; nephew, Paul Hawkins, Brevard, NC; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, June (August) Lubkeman, Bloomington.
Pam graduated from Chenoa High School, attended Valparaiso University for one year, and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a B.S. in Music Education, and Bradley University, Peoria, with an M.S. in Elementary Education.
Pam had taught at Concordia Lutheran School in Peoria, Head Start at Raymond School in Bloomington, and the Indianapolis and St. Louis areas. She had also done substitute teaching in Chenoa.
She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority at IWU, former Board member of Chenoa Library, the Corn Belt Library Board, the Chenoa Elderly Services Board, and had formerly served as the children's choir director and a member of the adult choir at her church. She was a member and formerly an organist at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chenoa.
Pam enjoyed playing bridge, reading, preparing new recipes, working on computer problems, attending musical performances and plays, spending time with her family and friends. She shared a love of their granddaughters with Jim. "Grandkids Make Life Grand".
A Graveside service will be 2 pm, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Chenoa Township Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Latzke officiating. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests no flowers, but memorials may be directed to the Chenoa Public Library, 230 South Green St., Chenoa, in her name, or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 405 Emma St., Chenoa.
An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.