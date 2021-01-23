HUDSON — Pamela L. Raymond, 78, of Lake Bloomington, formerly of Chenoa, passed away at 7:15pm, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Pam was born July 25, 1942, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Irvin and Evelyn (Schoenbeck) Heins. She married Jim Raymond on August 5, 1967 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chenoa, IL. He survives. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer L. (Howard) Phelan, Naperville, IL; granddaughters: Meghan and Emily Phelan, Naperville; a sister, Karen Hawkins, Palo Alto, CA, niece, Cheryl Hawkins, Alameda, CA; nephew, Paul Hawkins, Brevard, NC; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, June (August) Lubkeman, Bloomington.

Pam graduated from Chenoa High School, attended Valparaiso University for one year, and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a B.S. in Music Education, and Bradley University, Peoria, with an M.S. in Elementary Education.

Pam had taught at Concordia Lutheran School in Peoria, Head Start at Raymond School in Bloomington, and the Indianapolis and St. Louis areas. She had also done substitute teaching in Chenoa.