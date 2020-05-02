× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DELAVAN — Parker David Lloyd Schmitgall, 5, of Delavan, passed away Thursday (April 30, 2020).

He was born March 13, 2015 in Peoria, to Andrew Schmitgall and Amanda Maas.

Surviving are his parents, Andrew (Amber) Schmitgall and Amanda (Russell) Maas. Also survived by sisters, Paisley Schmitgall, Kinsley Maas, and brother, Bentley Maas. He also survived by his grandparents, Jeff Fowler (Angie) of Green Valley, Sonja Fowler (Lenny Whitaker) of Delavan, Chuck Maas of Green Valley, Brian and Debra Schmitgall of Hopedale, Tom and Leatha Manes of Bloomington, Robert Pleines of Minier; great-grandparents, Ernestine Carr of Morton and Dale “Frog” and Sue Oldham of Hopedale, Mary Lou Freitag of Minier and Ruth Pleines of Minier. Aunts and uncles, Ashley (Nick) Markle of Pekin, Brittnay Fowler (Kyle) of Delavan, Austin Fowler of Green Valley, Paige Fowler of Delavan, Paeton Whitaker of Delavan, Brooke Schmitgall of Hopedale, and Jody Wilson of Pekin. He leaves behind several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Floyd Carr and Danny Schmitgall, Jim Freitag, Ken Pleines, Homer Fowler and Barbara Boske, Lloyd Bowles and Carole Coryell, Michelle Maas.