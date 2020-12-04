BLOOMINGTON — Pastor Darrell A. Bagwell, Sr. was born on June 29, 1954 in Chicago, IL. On December 2, 2020, he was called from labor to reward.

He leaves to cherish his memories his best friend and wife, Kimberly Bagwell; children: DJ and Denice Bagwell (FL), and Jasmine Tate (AZ); and grandchildren: Ivana, Gianna, Elijah and Zayne. His daughter, Dameris Bagwell preceded him in death.

A visitation will be held December 7, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens from 9:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Homegoing service, officiated by Pastor Toby Carlos, will be closed to family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CEFCU in the name "Grandchildren of Dr. Darrell Bagwell."

Visitation Times: 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Mt. Zion Church Family 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Open Visitation 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Clergy.

