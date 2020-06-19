LOS ANGELES — The well-known puppeteer Pat Brymer passed away April 12, 2020, in Los Angeles, with his husband by his side, after a long illness. Pat was a graduate of University High School and Illinois State University.

He gained attention for his puppeteer skills in the film “Caddyshack,” animating the irrepressible golf course gopher. Pat was best known for his work with the renowned ventriloquist Shari Lewis. He built the “new and improved” woolly Lamb Chop sock puppet Lewis had created in the 1950s. He assisted Lewis as master puppeteer in her stage shows, videos and award-winning PBS shows.