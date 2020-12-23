Pat Escoubas

Pat graduated as an LPN in 1970, working for "Doc Lang" before launching what became a career in geriatric nursing at Bartman's Nursing Home (1973-1987). Heritage Manor, Normal became her new home away from home until retiring in 2006. She was proud to be a nurse, recalling the Nightingale Pledge shortly after being admitted to Heritage Health, Normal in November, where she enjoyed a few reunions with staff she'd worked with "back in the day".

Pat had a heart for caring for senior citizens with compassion to help them keep their dignity and unique personalities as much as possible as they approached the end of this life and entered the next. Her work life was committed to achieving this goal. While others dismissed caring for the elderly as less glamorous, Pat saw them every bit as important as any celebrity and she treated them with professionalism and with her best effort. A doll collector, Pat was a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, Inc. She was a sucker for a cute Teddy Bear and "rescued" many from what must have been lonely lives on store shelves. She adopted a handful and talked to them regularly, no doubt finding solutions to the world's problems. There were A LOT of eyes in her living room with dolls and bears staring back at whoever visited. And then there were the birds and squirrels she welcomed onto the branches outside her window by feeding them. They repaid her with seasonal acrobatics.