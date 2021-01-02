GRIDLEY – Marie Ellen "Pat" Landes, of Gridley, formerly of Morton, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at her daughter's home in Gridley.
Pat was born June 23, 1929, in Morton, to George and Lola (Hirstein) Strunk. She married Bruce Landes on October 23, 1949, in Morton. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2002. Pat was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Barry Ehresman and granddaughter, Amy Schwind.
Surviving are two daughters: Barbara (David) Schwind of Roanoke and Beth Ehresman of Gridley; six grandchildren: Andrew Schwind, Jon (Jessi) Schwind, Brian Ehresman, Rebekah (Michael) Mounce and Jennifer Ehresman; and four great grandchildren: Cece, Elsie, Jack and Sadie Schwind.
Pat was a secretary at Morton High School, retiring after 27 years. She shared much love with all who knew her. Her family, church family, friends, co-workers and Morton High School students held a very special place in her heart.
She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 4 and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday before the service, both at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. The funeral service will also be live streamed via the church's website, https://www.mortonacchurch.org/.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners' Association. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Pat's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
