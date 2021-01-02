GRIDLEY – Marie Ellen "Pat" Landes, of Gridley, formerly of Morton, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at her daughter's home in Gridley.

Pat was born June 23, 1929, in Morton, to George and Lola (Hirstein) Strunk. She married Bruce Landes on October 23, 1949, in Morton. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2002. Pat was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Barry Ehresman and granddaughter, Amy Schwind.

Surviving are two daughters: Barbara (David) Schwind of Roanoke and Beth Ehresman of Gridley; six grandchildren: Andrew Schwind, Jon (Jessi) Schwind, Brian Ehresman, Rebekah (Michael) Mounce and Jennifer Ehresman; and four great grandchildren: Cece, Elsie, Jack and Sadie Schwind.

Pat was a secretary at Morton High School, retiring after 27 years. She shared much love with all who knew her. Her family, church family, friends, co-workers and Morton High School students held a very special place in her heart.