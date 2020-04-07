Patricia A. Foltz

FAIRBURY — Patricia Ann Foltz, 67, of Fairbury, died at 5:45 p.m. March 25, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held at a later date at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements.
Patty was born Feb. 15, 1953, a daughter of Herbert and Minnie Foltz. They preceded her in death.
Survivors include her brother, Richard (Linda) Foltz, North Miami Beach, Fla.; two nieces; and one grandnephew.
She received both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Music from Millikin University and Northern Illinois University, respectively. She was a member and organist at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Fairbury. She worked as the administrative clerk in the Psychology Department at Illinois State University. For over 30 years, she accompanied many students, faculty recitals and numerous choral and instrumental concerts at ISU.
Memorials may be directed to the School of Music at Illinois State University, where a music scholarship will be established in Patty's name or to St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Fairbury. Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.