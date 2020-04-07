Patricia A. Foltz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRBURY — Patricia Ann Foltz, 67, of Fairbury, died at 5:45 p.m. March 25, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held at a later date at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements.

Patty was born Feb. 15, 1953, a daughter of Herbert and Minnie Foltz. They preceded her in death.

Survivors include her brother, Richard (Linda) Foltz, North Miami Beach, Fla.; two nieces; and one grandnephew.

She received both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Music from Millikin University and Northern Illinois University, respectively. She was a member and organist at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Fairbury. She worked as the administrative clerk in the Psychology Department at Illinois State University. For over 30 years, she accompanied many students, faculty recitals and numerous choral and instrumental concerts at ISU.

Memorials may be directed to the School of Music at Illinois State University, where a music scholarship will be established in Patty's name or to St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Fairbury. Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.