MINONK — Patricia A. Ryan, 80, of Minonk, passed away at 2:30 p.m. June 17, 2020, at her home in Minonk.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso, with the Rev. Jonathan Boehne officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Ryan was born on July 17, 1939, in Secor, a daughter to Fred and Emma Kleiboeker Reinkensmeyer. She married James H. Ryan on June 5, 1960, in El Paso. He preceded her in death in 2004. Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Robert Reinkensmeyer.

Surviving are her children, Debra (Daniel ) Fleming, LeRoy; and Doug (Marie) Ryan, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Fleming, Emily Ryan, and Hunter Ryan; great-grandson, Ryder.

Patricia was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso. She was very proud of being a part of the Minonk Garden Club where she served as the secretary for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved flower gardening. The most important gift she gave those around her was her laughter and steadfast faith in all circumstances. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

