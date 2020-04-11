× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia A. Zebarth, 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday (March 19, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her services will be private. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care.

She was born March 11, 1936 in Bloomington, daughter of Edgar Wilson and Helen Louise Hitch Lawyer. She married Ralph E. Zebarth on Aug. 2, 1979 in Bloomington, he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2017. She was also preceded in death by one step-son, Thomas Zebarth.

Surviving are her children, Pamela (Earl) Reynar and Mary Linder, both of Bloomington and Ken Carney of Winterhaven, Fla.; a step-son, Michael (Pam) Zebarth of Middlefield, Conn. Also surviving are four grandchildren, David & Brian Zebarth and Tyler & Kendall Linder; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Bud Lawyer of Bloomington and one sister, Barbara Fry of Pontiac.

Patricia retired in 1998 after 39 years at Eureka Company, Bloomington.

She enjoyed gardening, crafting and garage-saleing, but her greatest love came with spending time with her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Zebarth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.