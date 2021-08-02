BLOOMINGTON — Patricia Ann Adams, age 89, of Bloomington IL passed away at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Carrie Martin where she had resided the past six years. Her graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL. The Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to her family in c/o her daughter, Carrie Martin 324 E. Locust St., Bloomington IL. 61701. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Patricia was born March 11, 1932, in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Lale and Margaret Daniel Henry, Jr. She married Donald Gene Adams on June 18, 1950. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her two daughters: Carrie (Bill) Martin, Bloomington, IL, Cinda Adams, Minonk, IL, two sons: Bennett Adams, Phoenix, AZ and Daniel Adams, Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. Also surviving is her only first cousin, Warren (Rozelle) White, Mackinaw, IL and many other cousins and children of her husband's family.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Donald Adams, Jr.; a grandson, Tommy Adams and her stepfather, Clarence Reeser.

Patricia retired from Nestle Beich Candy Factory. She was a member of the Eureka Church of the Nazarene. The family would like to thank the staff at OSF Hospice for their excellent services and Dr. Tom Kenney.

