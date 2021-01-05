Patricia Ann Clothier Schumm

Her early life was spent working in her Dad's pharmacy as a soda jerk and participating in family musical interests. She graduated from Polo High School in 1944. She graduated in 1948 from Illinois Wesleyan University where she was active in the Kappa Delta sorority, sports and choir. She was the backbone to her husband's many businesses and shared a love of NASCAR, fishing and farming with him. She was past president of Towanda PTA, Wesleyan's Kappa Delta Alumni Association and Hudson HEA. Her other passions were her church participation in Second Presbyterian Church, church circle, the women's farming group known as Towanda Busy Bees, and her treasured friendships with her Kappa Delta sisters who brought her so much joy. She enjoyed her backyard birds, gardening and all things recycling. Her sweet smile and demeanor will be missed.