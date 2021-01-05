NORMAL — Patricia Ann Clothier Schumm, 94, of Normal, passed away at 2:48 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Normal.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington with Pastor Trey Haddon officiating. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed. Interment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Second Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.
Pat was born near her hometown of Polo, IL, a daughter of Cecile and Charles Roland Clothier. She married Eldon C. Schumm on February 10, 1952, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. He passed away September 6, 2001.
Surviving are her son, David (Andrea) Schumm, Towanda; three daughters: Chris Michael, FL; Cathy Cortright (Jeff Moore), Marietta, GA; and Marilyn Schumm, Bloomington. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Rhiannon (John) Greenlee, Sommer (Casey) Keith, Anthony (Nikki) Pregler, Lindsay Schumm, Jason (Sumika) Michael and Cody Pregler; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Stepchildren: Emily Kuntz (Mark), Jessica Pangrcic (Mike) and Tom Kraft; and five step great grand-children.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Marian Clothier, Robert Clothier and Donald Clothier.
Her early life was spent working in her Dad's pharmacy as a soda jerk and participating in family musical interests. She graduated from Polo High School in 1944. She graduated in 1948 from Illinois Wesleyan University where she was active in the Kappa Delta sorority, sports and choir. She was the backbone to her husband's many businesses and shared a love of NASCAR, fishing and farming with him. She was past president of Towanda PTA, Wesleyan's Kappa Delta Alumni Association and Hudson HEA. Her other passions were her church participation in Second Presbyterian Church, church circle, the women's farming group known as Towanda Busy Bees, and her treasured friendships with her Kappa Delta sisters who brought her so much joy. She enjoyed her backyard birds, gardening and all things recycling. Her sweet smile and demeanor will be missed.
