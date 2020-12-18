Patricia Ann Girard

Patricia was the most caring woman anyone could have met; being a wonderful mother to many children. She loved to watch NASCAR and enjoyed watching sports on Sundays. Her favorite teams were the Bears and the Cubs. Patricia also enjoyed spending time with her friends, Teresa Tully and Gary Tulle, as they played cards, took trips to Branson, and met their coffee group at Target on Saturdays. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and cleaning houses. She was known for working for the Cancer Center and her going to garage sales. Patricia is already missed by so many.