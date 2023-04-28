March 5, 1935 - April 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia Ann Shepherd, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:09 a.m. on April 25, 2023, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

Pat was born March 5, 1935, to Bernard and Juanita (Pulliam) Harris in San Antonio, TX. She married Vernon Dean Shepherd on December 19, 1954, in Philo, IL.

Surviving are her son, David (Cheryl) Shepherd (Barrington, IL); grandsons: Nathan DeVault (Chestnut, IL) and Tyler DeVault (Bloomington, IL); and son-in-law, Kevin DeVault (Bloomington, IL).

Her parents, Bernard Harris and Juanita Pulliam-Harris; husband, Vernon Shepherd; daughter, Lauri DeVault; her sisters: Anita Jo Phelps and Beverly Davis; her step-father, Albert Wilkins; and step-sisters: Zoe Helen (Wilkins) Jansen, and Joan (Wilkins) Jackson, preceded her in death.

Prior to her marriage, Pat was employed in the Bursar's Office at the University of Illinois, Urbana, IL. Following her marriage and Vern entering the U.S. Army, she was employed by the University of Washington in the HumRo office involved in research on military training at Ft. Knox, KY, until Vern's discharge in 1957. Her husband's occupation moved their family to northeastern Indiana in 1961, then onto southern Ontario, Canada until their return to Normal in 1967.

Years later, volunteer work at Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, evolved into employment of 23 years between Mennonite Hospital and BroMenn Regional Medical Center.

With membership at the First United Methodist Church she had participated in the Wednesday evening children's program and was a member of the Chancel Choir.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Normal. Prior to the service, an additional visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Bailey Memorial Cemetery in Tolono.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or First United Methodist Church in Normal.

Online condolences and memories of Pat may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.