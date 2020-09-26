Patricia C. Hakes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DANA — Patricia Clair Hakes, 95, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Dana, Illinois, passed away early Thursday morning, 17 September, peacefully at her home.

Patricia was born January 1, 1925, the firstborn of Clair and Ruby Dunnuck, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

She is survived by four children, Harry Ward Hakes III (Ellen) Ft. Myers, Florida, Susan Clair Osborne (John McBride) Venice, Florida, Paul Edward Hakes (Becky) El Paso, Illinois, and Christopher David Hakes, Sarasota, Florida. She also leaves four grandchildren, Elizabeth Hall (Steve), Jennifer Bartman (Joe), Patrick Hakes (Shelley), and Harrison Hakes (Seth), and three step-grandchildren, Julia Keene, Gretchen Uphoff, and Michael Miller, five great grandchildren Alex, Emma, Zachary, Julia Rose, and Mae.

Patricia attended Illinois Wesleyan University where she met her future husband on a blind date arranged by one of her sorority sisters. She married Harry Ward Hakes, Jr. on June 12, 1948 and moved to the family farm near Dana. Along with raising her family, during her early farm years she also raised and showed purebred dogs. Her entire life was always devoted to family, as well as to many different pets, including a Maine Coon cat who passed away only a few months prior to her death.