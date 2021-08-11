NORMAL — Patricia Charlene Smith age 83 of Normal, IL passed away at 10:40 PM on Monday, August, 9, 2021 at her residence.

Her visitation will be 1:00 PM-3:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 15, 2021, at at Grace Church 1311 W. Hovey, Normal, IL. Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Olio Cemetery, Eureka, IL.

Pat was born January 13, 1938, in Anna, IL the daughter of Harry and Helen (McMillion) Rosson.

She married Jack Smith on April 27, 1963, in Bloomington, IL.

Surviving are her two daughters: Kimberly Smith, Champaign, IL, Lori Croke, Normal, IL; her beloved grandson Christopher Lindsey who was her pride and joy and his special wife Hannah of Danvers, IL; the light of her life, her two year old great granddaughter Halia Marie Lindsey, who loved her "Gigi" so much. Also surviving are her two sisters: Shelby (John) Pickel, Jonesboro, IL, Nancy (Brian) Young, Effingham, IL; two brothers: Phillip Rosson, Mt. Vernon, IN, and Kenneth (Ann) Rosson, Jonesboro, IL; several nieces, nephews and her dear best friend of 55 years Alice Sutter; and faithful companion dog Charlie.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Larry and Dwain, and her very special aunt and uncle, Carl and Mildred Sadler.

Pat was a graduate of Anna Jonesboro High School Class of 1955. She worked in Accounts Payable/Receivables at Country Life Insurance for 30 years. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, watching NASCAR and traveling to Florida and Texas in the winter with her sister and brother in-law. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lori Buzick, Elizabeth Loving and Shelby Mattocks for taking good care of our mom and keeping her comfortable the last few months of her life. Her next-door neighbors Nina and Mark Swanson for all their help and care. We will miss her and love her forever but are comforted that she now rests peacefully in the arms of the Lord.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Greater Chicago Chapter of the ALS Association to help continue research for a cure one day for this horrible disease that took our beloved mom. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

