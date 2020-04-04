BLOOMINGTON — Patricia Eileen Greenwald, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:29 p.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal with a memorial Mass and luncheon to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Larry Greenwald to be used for the education fund of Patricia's great-grandsons.
Patricia was born June 30, 1946 in Bloomington, the daughter of Harold Bernard and Mary Ann Harper Cavanagh. She married Larry G. Greenwald on January 4, 1964 in Flanagan.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, a daughter, Christine Kennedy of Bloomington, a granddaughter, Jessica (Troy) Wibben of Atlanta; three great grandsons, Luke, Owen and Emmett Wibben, who affectionately called her ‘Gigi”; a son-in-law, Ron Montgomery of Bloomington; a brother, Michael Cavanagh of Bloomington and two sisters, Sheila Ann (Steve) Porter of El Paso and Robin (Jim) Page of Arizona; several nieces and nephews; and her dog Cody.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Laurie Montgomery.
Pat graduated from Flanagan High School in 1964. Her working career began at Eureka Williams, then the American Legion State Headquarters, Gummerman Printing and she began working at Mitsubishi when it first opened in the 80's, retiring in 2003.
Pat was a member of Holy Trinity Church and active in Cursillo. She was a Girl Scout from age 7-16 and had the honor of attending Girls State through the American Legion.
Pat enjoyed spending time at their house at the Lake of the Ozarks, Cursillo, crafting, scrapbooking, drinking coffee with her friends, reading and street rodding across the country with her family. Most of all she cherished her granddaughter and great grandsons.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
