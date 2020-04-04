× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia Eileen Greenwald, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:29 p.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal with a memorial Mass and luncheon to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Larry Greenwald to be used for the education fund of Patricia's great-grandsons.

Patricia was born June 30, 1946 in Bloomington, the daughter of Harold Bernard and Mary Ann Harper Cavanagh. She married Larry G. Greenwald on January 4, 1964 in Flanagan.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, a daughter, Christine Kennedy of Bloomington, a granddaughter, Jessica (Troy) Wibben of Atlanta; three great grandsons, Luke, Owen and Emmett Wibben, who affectionately called her ‘Gigi”; a son-in-law, Ron Montgomery of Bloomington; a brother, Michael Cavanagh of Bloomington and two sisters, Sheila Ann (Steve) Porter of El Paso and Robin (Jim) Page of Arizona; several nieces and nephews; and her dog Cody.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Laurie Montgomery.