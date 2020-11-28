PIPER CITY - Patricia Gail Colravy Mogged, a life-long resident of Piper City, IL, died November 23, 2020 while under OSF Hospice Care at Piper City Rehab and Living Center. Pat was born in 1934 to Edmund and Elma (Herr) Colravy of Piper City, Illinois. She graduated from Piper City High School in 1952, and from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Bloomington in 1955, at which time she accepted her 1st nursing position at Fairbury Hospital. She later worked at Fairview Haven in Fairbury, IL.

Pat told stories of caring for patients on iron lungs. One of her fondest memories of nursing school was attending a lecture in St. Louis by Dr. Jonas Salk, who had discovered the polio vaccine. Ironically, now, her passing was hastened by another deadly pandemic.

Nursing was her calling, and at age 78, her kids had to coax her to retire. She wasn't ready to slow down yet.

Pat married the love of her life, Bob (Robert) Mogged in 1956. Over the next 46 years they raised six children, operated Robert Mogged Construction, and were very active members in the Ford County Democratic Party. Bob preceded her in death in 2002.