CLINTON — Patricia J. Butler, 81, of Clinton, IL passed away at 8:58 AM Thursday May 20, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, May 24, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home. The family requests face masks worn at the funeral home.