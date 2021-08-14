Patricia L. Luedtke

Patricia graduated from the University of IL, Champaign - Urbana, in 1954 where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She remained active with the sorority at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL. She worked as a school librarian for Unit 5 School District in Normal, IL for many years. She and John were members of Wesley Methodist Church and transferred their membership to Advent Methodist Church in Simpsonville, SC. Patricia volunteered at Brokaw Hospital, was a member of Margaret Fuller Book Club, Fleetwood Garden Club, many bridge clubs, and PEO chapters in Bloomington, IL and Greenville, SC. She and John enjoyed their timeshare in LongBoat Key, FL for over 30 years. A Celebration of Life, attended by many family members, was held July 30, 2021 at the home of Jacqui and Terry Foster in Greer, SC.