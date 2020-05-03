Patricia Luthe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CONGERVILLE — Patricia was born in West Frankfort on Sept. 30, 1944 to Bernard and Mildred (Fritschle) Kubilski. She was baptized in the Methodist faith. She married Michael Luthe in West Salem on May 20, 1962 and they enjoyed almost 58 years together. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judith Weber.

Patricia was a teacher and spent many years influencing the lives of her students.

She will be fondly remembered by her husband, Michael, her son, Alex (Melissa) Luthe, granddaughter, Annika Luthe and a granddaughter that chose her and Michael, Steph Rosenthal. She will also be remembered by close friends, Mike and Marjorie Rosenthal and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held at the Oakhill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Extended family and friends are encouraged to visit the website www.meridithfuneralhome.com to leave fond memories and great stories of their times with Patricia.

Memorial contributions may be made to a mental health organization of their choice or donate to their favorite library.

