× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COOKSVILLE — Patricia Norton, 83, of Cooksville, passed away at 9:58 p.m. Monday (June 29, 2020) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Colfax. Father Carl LoPresti will be officiating. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia was born July 28, 1936, in Bloomington, the daughter of Archie and Regina Feit Bauman. She married George Richard “Dick” Norton on Aug. 24, 1957, in Colfax. He passed away on April 16, 1999.

Surviving are her children, Rick (Susie) Norton, Colfax; Steve (Heidi) Norton, Cooksville; and Sandy (Lee) Whitehouse, LeRoy; grandchildren, Derek (Lisa) Norton, Courtney (Ryan) Howell, Tyler and Cody Norton, Kaleigh (Kyler) Newsome, Taylor and Megan Williams; stepgrandchildren, Tim and Nicole Smith and Emma and Thomas Whitehouse; great-grandchildren, Liam, Rose, Theo, Graham, Landon, Brock and Mira; sister, Betty (Clinton) Wolfe, Springfield; and special friend, Rollie Brave, O'Fallon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Shirley Miller and Julie Swango; brother, Jim Bauman.