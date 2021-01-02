BLOOMINGTON — Patricia "Pat" Ann Quinn, 90 of Bloomington, passed away at 12:18 AM on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Normal.

There will be a Graveside Service at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Pat was born September 9, 1930 in Bloomington to Hanley C. and Hazel I. Peifer Blanchard. She is survived by her four children: Jerry (Stephanie Sanders) Miller of Bloomington, Danny (Glenda Garrett) Miller of Sun City Center, FL, Bob (Jill Jacobs) Miller and Jacki (D. Kenneth) Smith of Bloomington; eight grandchildren: Jeffrey (Ryan Reibeling) Miller, Melissa (David Krieger) Miller, Linda Cox, Thomas Miller, Corie Miller, Travis Miller, Kimberly (Matt) Butler, Kelley (Annie) Smith; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter Lori Chapman.

Pat was a 1949 graduate of Normal Community High School. For many years she worked for her parents at the Nomad Club. She also worked in retail at Eastland Mall for over forty years with twenty-five years as a manager in many departments at Sears. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Illinois Women's bowling Hall of Fame. She loved to go garage saling and was known as the "puzzle queen".