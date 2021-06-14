Patricia (Pat) Rae Ellenberger

Pat graduated from Gridley High School in 1947, where she met the love of her life, Joe Ellenberger. Joe called her the prettiest girl in school. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in December. Early in their marriage, Pat worked as a roller-skating messenger for State Farm. A true team, they worked together at the family filling station in Gridley, El Paso Golf Course, and finally living and working at Hazy Hills Golf Course. Pat loved flowers and planted them at every tee on Hazy Hills. She was always very active. If she wasn't working, she was sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting or cooking. Items made for grandkids always had a tag sewn in it that said "made with love by Grandma." Grandma always made holidays and birthdays very special for her family. Everyone received small "table gifts" at your seat at the table. For kids, even if it wasn't your birthday, you would receive a small present, so as not to feel left out. Pat was a fountain of youth. An avid golfer, Wednesday mornings was Ladies Day. Her group golfed together for nearly 40 years. For 30 years, Fridays would be her day to take family or friends living in the nursing home to lunch in Gridley. At 60 she taught herself to play piano. Nothing in her life matched her love for Joe. What made Pat so great? Joe says it best, "She was a true friend." She was caring, selfless, confident, generous, modest, and intelligent. Anyone who knew Pat, was better for knowing her. She will be missed every day.