TOWANDA — Patricia Patterson, 84, of Towanda, passed away on Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Patricia's service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor Kathy Mitchell officiating. Following the service, burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or First Presbyterian Church of Danvers. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia was born Feb. 19, 1936, in Normal, to Wallace and Marjorie Hendren Green. She married Ralph Patterson on Dec. 14, 1954, in Normal. He preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Oehler, Danvers, and Debra (John) Jenkins, Iowa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sisters, Kay (Jerry) Houston, Bloomington; Mabel Loder and Diane (Jim) Spencer, of Massachusetts; and her brother, Roger (Linda) Fairchild, Rochester.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, son-in-law, brother and sister.

Patricia enjoyed going to the Nashville Fan Fair with her husband, crafting and collecting Christmas village houses. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

