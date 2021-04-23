HEYWORTH — Patricia "Patti" Quinn-Jones, 69, of Heyworth, passed away peacefully at 4:04 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 205 N Williamsburg Drive, Suite C, Bloomington, IL 61704.

She was born June 7, 1951 in Chicago, daughter of William and Margaret (Kniery) Quinn. Her parents and one sister, Terry Valentine preceded her in death.

Surviving are her companion, Charlie Lanham, with whom she made her home since 2005; five siblings: Jerry (Jill) Quinn of Bloomington, Sue (Walt) Wombles, Dan Quinn and Mike Quinn, all of CA and Kevin (Meredith) Swibaker of MN; one brother-in-law, Lenny Valentine; and several nieces and nephews.

Patti was the owner and operator of Bonkers in Bloomington for 27 years, where she made many life-time friends and never knew a stranger. Patti loved animals, especially her many dogs she had over the years.