Patricia 'Patti' Quinn-Jones

HEYWORTH — Patricia Quinn-Jones, 69, of Heyworth, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2020 at Lucky 7's in Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

