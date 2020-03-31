Patricia Patton

GRIDLEY — Patricia E. Patton, 76, of rural Gridley, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Monday (March 30, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.

Her funeral will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, with the Rev. Jonathan P. Boehne officiating, and a private family visitation at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso, or El Paso Fire Protection District.

Patricia was born April 11, 1943, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the daughter of John Duane and Marie Elizabeth Evans Mossholder. She married Stephen L. Patton on Sept. 7, 1963, in Madison, Wis., at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church.

Surviving are husband, Stephen L. Patton, Gridley; one sister, Mary (Cliff) Wheaton, California; her children, Andrew (Beverly) Patton, Gridley; Robert (Regina) Patton, Niceville, Fla.; and Jenifer Patton, Bloomington; one grandson, Austin Patton, Macomb; four stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barbara and Anita; one nephew, Chris.