Patricia Patton

GRIDLEY — Patricia E. Patton, 76, of rural Gridley, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Monday (March 30, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.
Her funeral will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, with the Rev. Jonathan P. Boehne officiating, and a private family visitation at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso, or El Paso Fire Protection District.
Patricia was born April 11, 1943, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the daughter of John Duane and Marie Elizabeth Evans Mossholder. She married Stephen L. Patton on Sept. 7, 1963, in Madison, Wis., at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church.
Surviving are husband, Stephen L. Patton, Gridley; one sister, Mary (Cliff) Wheaton, California; her children, Andrew (Beverly) Patton, Gridley; Robert (Regina) Patton, Niceville, Fla.; and Jenifer Patton, Bloomington; one grandson, Austin Patton, Macomb; four stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barbara and Anita; one nephew, Chris.
Patricia worked as a nurse for 45 years. She retired in 2007 from Heritage Health, El Paso, after 32 years. She enjoyed providing love, care and respect to those she served. She was a loving spouse, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and traveling over the years. Patricia had a way of making everyone feel special in and outside her home. Sharing her many special talents brought her great joy. Patricia was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso, and the El Paso Quilting Club. She was an inspiration to many and will be sadly missed.
A special thank-you goes out to all Heritage Health and OSF Hospice staff members. You all are a blessing to our community.
