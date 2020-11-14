BLOOMINGTON — Patricia S. McIntyre, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services for Patricia will be private. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born September 30, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, daughter of William and Maurine Gratz Selig. She married Earl L. McIntyre on April 23, 1954.

Surviving are her husband, Earl, Bloomington; daughter, Debbie Nord, Bloomington and son, Tim McIntyre, Austin, TX. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Melissa (Tom) Waterson, Matthew (Missy) Nord, Mike (Emily) Nord and Allen McIntyre and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Harold Nord and her brother, William Selig.

Patricia enjoyed her time as owner and operator of her antique store, Pat's Little Corner in Bloomington. She was an avid sports fan and especially loved the St. Louis Cardinals as well as the ISU Redbirds.