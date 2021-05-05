CHENOA — Patricia S. "Susie" Hensen, 71, of Chenoa, IL passed away at 11:30 a.m. at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

A private family graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington with Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Foundation, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with services.

Susie was born March 26, 1950 in Normal IL the daughter of Theodore and Patricia (Phipps) Hardt. She married Keith A. Hensen on June 23, 1968 in Anchor, IL. He survives along with two children: Tricia (Jim) Garner and Scott (Stephanie) Hensen both of Lexington; one sister Cindy See of Bloomington; three brothers: Dennis (Rachel) Hardt of Bloomington, Theodore (Linda) Hardt and David Hardt both of TX; seven grandchildren: Heather (Joe) Curtis, Emily (Nick) Kemna, Matthew (Michelle) Garner, Jacob Garner, Tyger (Lauren) Armstrong, Brodyn Hensen, and McAllyster Hensen; and five great grandchildren: Garrett, Brandon, Ava, Andi, and Maisie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Susie was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lexington and was a published poet. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed crocheting, writing, painting, and was a great seamstress. She was a loving wife, mom, and nana who enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was loved by anyone who knew her.