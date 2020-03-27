Patricia Smith

CLINTON — Patricia Mae Smith, or “Pidge” as she was known to her family and close friends, was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Clinton, to Paul Franklin Zimmerman and Ida Mae Figg Zimmerman. She passed away Wednesday (March 25, 2020) in the home that she grew up in.

Pat was the proud mother of three children, Joseph Spencer (Amy) Smith, Clinton; Angela Nicole “Nikki” Smith; and Bryanna Jo Ross (Timothy Rosten) Zimmerman, Bloomington. She was also the proud and loving grandmother to two beautiful granddaughters, Lauren Nicole Smith and Emily Marie Smith, both of Clinton. She had one brother, Paul Franklin (Nancy) Zimmerman Jr., Buhl, Idaho, and one sister, Dolly Ross (Norman) Lauria, Bay City, Mich.; plus nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who were very dear to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Nikki.

Pat was a woman of many talents and never met a craft she couldn't conquer. In recent years, she greatly enjoyed selling her homemade items at the Clinton Area Farmers and Artisans Market. Everyone there became like a second family. Pat also enjoyed reading, Sudoku and word puzzles, watching TV and movies, and spending time with her family and pets.