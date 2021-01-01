LAKE BLOOMINGTON — Patricia Stephens, 87, formerly of Lake Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal.

A family graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School.

She was born January 19, 1933 Bloomington, a daughter of Casper and Mildred Smith Veslock. She married Porter J. Stephens on May 27, 1955 in Hoopeston and he preceded her in death on April 28, 2010.

Surviving are two sons: Joe (Teresa) Stephens and Tony Connelly; three grandchildren, Jason (Sheila) Stephens, Brandy (Brad) Shaffer and Tiffany Connelly; four great-grandchildren: Sarah Stephens, Tori (Drew) Kemp, and twins, Gabi and Gillian Shanahan; and two great-great-grandchildren: Harper and Hudson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zack Stephens.

Pat was a familiar face in Green Gables at Lake Bloomington where she worked for more than thirty years. She was a lifetime member of the American Hungarian Family Society and St. Mary's Catholic Church.

