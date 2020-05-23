Patricia Werdell

SHIRLEY — Patricia L. Werdell, 76, of Shirley, passed away at 9:09 p.m. May 17, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bloomington.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.
Patricia was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Leroy and Lorraine Spielman Leckelt. She married Francis J. “Frank” Werdell on July 24, 1965, in Villa Park. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2010.
Survivors include three sons, William F. (Andrea) Werdell, North Port, Fla.; James J. (Nicole) Werdell, Fishers, Ind.; and Thomas R. Werdell, Normal; a daughter, Deborah (Ricardo) Williams, Bloomington; six grandchildren, Bobby, Skyler, Zack, Britton, Cealy and Carter; and a brother, Ronald (Mikii) Leckelt, Ham Lake, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and a son, Bobby.
Patricia was an avid Cubs fan, lucky enough to see a Chicago Cubs World Series, and never missed a fantasy football lineup. She was a devoted dog lover, with two Labradors of her own. She was kind and outgoing. She never met a stranger she couldn't strike up a conversation with. She will be missed by many.
