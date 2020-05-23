Patricia Werdell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHIRLEY — Patricia L. Werdell, 76, of Shirley, passed away at 9:09 p.m. May 17, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Patricia was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Leroy and Lorraine Spielman Leckelt. She married Francis J. “Frank” Werdell on July 24, 1965, in Villa Park. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2010.

Survivors include three sons, William F. (Andrea) Werdell, North Port, Fla.; James J. (Nicole) Werdell, Fishers, Ind.; and Thomas R. Werdell, Normal; a daughter, Deborah (Ricardo) Williams, Bloomington; six grandchildren, Bobby, Skyler, Zack, Britton, Cealy and Carter; and a brother, Ronald (Mikii) Leckelt, Ham Lake, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and a son, Bobby.