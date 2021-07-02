HUNTLEY — Patrick A. Sanzotta, 59, of Huntley, formerly of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at JourneyCare CareCenter in Barrington, IL on June 29, 2021 at 8:55 p.m.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, IL on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Monsignor Eric Powell will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. In a lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his grandson, Chase education fund, 1403 Bunn St., Bloomington, IL 61701. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Patrick was born March 14, 1962 in Peoria, IL the son of Vincent and Marge (McLaughlin) Sanzotta. He was preceded in death by his father. He married Rhonda Stauffer in Saybrook and later married Kathy Kell in Kankakee, they both survive.

He is survived by his mother, Marge Sanzotta of Bloomington; two daughters: Jayme (Eric) Carlson of Bloomington and Sadie Sanzotta of Tennessee; grandson, Chase Carlson; sister, Elizabeth (Tom) Kearfott of El Paso; brother, Matthew Sanzotta of Bloomington, and girlfriend, Cheryl Krueger also survives.

Patrick was a loving father, son, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at www.kiblerbradyruestman.com