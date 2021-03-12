GIBSON CITY — Patrick J. Lynch, 68, peacefully passed away Wednesday March 10, 2021 at home. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 16, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, followed by a visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Casual dress attire is encouraged.

Pat was born March 15, 1952 in Bloomington, Illinois, a son of Francis W. and Helen V. Wright Lynch. He is survived by two brothers: William (Linda) Lynch of Decatur, Indiana and Gerald (Georgia) Lynch of Gibson City; seven nieces and nephews: Gary (Julie) Coit of Gibson City, Vicki Kirkpatrick of Elliott, Tony (Tonietta) Coit of Sarasota, Florida, Shannon McBarnes of Auburn, Indiana, William (Heather) Lynch of Decatur, Indiana, Jerry (Laura) Lynch of Gibson City and Darren (Kelly) Lynch of Naperville. Also, many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Mary Frances Lynch and Marie Celeschi.