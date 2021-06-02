BLOOMINGTON — Patrick Phelan, 93, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Catholic High School.

He was born July 27, 1927 in Bloomington, a son of John and Irene (Corbitt) Phelan. He married Rosalie Kleemann at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella and they would have celebrated their 71st Anniversary on June 17.

Surviving are his wife of Bloomington; five daughters: Betty Connour, Ann (John) Benjamin, Linda Spurgin, Marcia (Bob) Long and Joan (Kendall) Eyre; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Don) Lawyer.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Phelan; and two grandsons, Jamie Phelan and Scott Connour.

Pat was a graduate of Trinity High School and was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer in rural Heyworth, retiring in 2008. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff of OSF Hospice for their compassionate care and for fulfilling Pat's wish of dying at home.

