BLOOMINGTON — Patti Jill Mills, 66, of Wapella, passed away 6:39 p.m. May 14, 2020 at BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.

Private family services due to the COVID-19 Pandemic will be Monday at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, with David Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Wapella Fire Department.

Patti was born March 20, 1954 in Jamestown, N.D., the daughter of Howard and Doris (Tripp) Abraham. She married Ron Mills on Dec. 31, 1974 in Wapella.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Mills, Wapella; children, Trisha (Chad) Isaac, Wapella, Chris Mills, Heyworth; five grandchildren, Kylee Isaac, Tinley Isaac, Logan Mills, Lexi Mills, and Liam Mills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Maddox Isaac, and sister, Jacqueline Shipp.

Patti worked at Eureka, Bloomington, and owned and operated the Irish Circle for 17 years, retiring on May 23, 2018.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.

