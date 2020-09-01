Patti Walker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOWNS — Patti A. Walker, 63, of rural Downs, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at her home.

A private family burial was held at Friends Cemetery in Bentown. According to Patti's wishes, there will be no public services. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Whitney's Walk for Life at www.whitneyswalk.com.

Patti was born July 3, 1957, in Danville, the daughter of Thomas F. and Betty L. Trees Middleton. She married Robert “Wayne” Walker on Jan. 29, 1978, in Danville.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne, Downs; daughter, Jen Walker, Bloomington; a sister, Janice (Dave) Armpriester, Pennsylvania; a brother, Larry Middleton, Danville; and four nieces and nephews, David, Stacey, Michael and Teresa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jason Walker.

Patti graduated from Danville High School in 1975 and was employed at State Farm for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2019. She loved her garden, music, her dog Rigley and her granddog Emma.

Patti will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.